Mahindra Launches New Bolero Range Priced from ₹7.99 Lakh

PUNE: SUV specialist Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday introduced a new range of its popular Bolero, featuring refreshed styling and advanced features, priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh to attract buyers during the festive season.

The updated Bolero SUV lineup includes the top-end variants, Bolero B8 and Bolero Neo N11, designed to offer a more premium and contemporary SUV experience.

The revised pricing for the Bolero range starts at ₹7.99 lakh and goes up to ₹9.69 lakh, while the Bolero Neo is priced between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

This pricing strategy makes the Bolero more accessible to first-time SUV buyers while adding value at every trim level.

With a legacy of 25 years and over 16 lakh units on Indian roads, the Bolero remains a versatile SUV, excelling across diverse terrains — from bustling city streets to rugged rural landscapes — offering adaptability and value.

The new Bolero features a bold design with a refreshed grille, front fog lamps, diamond-cut R15 alloy wheels, and a new Stealth Black colour option.

Enhancing comfort, it offers redesigned seat contours with leatherette upholstery, a 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, and steering-mounted audio controls.

“The Bolero has stood the test of time, earning its place as one of India’s most versatile and tough SUVs for over 25 years,” said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

“Building on this enduring legacy, the new Bolero range has been thoughtfully designed to meet the aspirations of a dynamic and rapidly evolving new India,” he added.

Gollagunta said the new Bolero and Bolero Neo deliver a powerful SUV experience that performs equally well in urban environments and challenging terrains.