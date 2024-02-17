Mahindra EVs Based on INGLO Platform To Use VW Components

Pune: Mahindra and Germany-based Volkswagen (VW) Group Friday said they have inked a supply agreement that will enable the sharing of key electric vehicle components between the two car makers.

Mahindra, the Mumbai-based automaker, will source components and unified cells from Volkswagen’s MEB architecture for its INGLO platform.

Mahindra aims to introduce five all-electric SUVs based on the INGLO platform, starting December 2024. While announcing the INGLO platform back in 2022, Chairman Anand Mahindra said it was a 'disruptive new electric platform'.

Mahindra will be the first external partner to use the groundbreaking unified cell concept, which is the core element of Volkswagen's battery strategy. The supply agreement will span several years and have a total volume of about 50 GWh over the lifetime.

Volkswagen’s MEB platform and its components are used by brands like Audi, Skoda, and SEAT/CUPRA as well as external partners like Ford and Mahindra.

The unified cell concept uses a prismatic cell that is said to reduce the cost of the battery by around 50 per cent. It is scalable, chemistry-agnostic, and well-suited to solid-state tech.

Mahindra currently offers the XUV400 EV in the Indian market and is working on its ‘born-electric’ range that will include electric SUVs under the XUV and BE sub-brands.

This collaboration between the two partners is expected to significantly enhance the e-mobility landscape in India, a market that saw over five million new vehicles in 2023, making it one of the largest automotive markets globally.

"With the agreement, Volkswagen and Mahindra are further deepening their collaboration which started with a partnering agreement and a term sheet in 2022. Both companies will continue to evaluate a potential expansion of the collaboration," the two companies said in their joint statement.