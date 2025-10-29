Lucid to Launch Self-Driving Mid-Size EV With Nvidia Chips

Lucid Group said on Tuesday it plans to launch a mid-size Level 4 self-driving electric vehicle using computer systems from Nvidia, marking a step toward cars that can operate without driver input in most conditions.

Automakers are developing AI-based self-driving technology with a focus on improving safety and reducing the need for human control or monitoring in most conditions. Lucid's upcoming car will require minimal human intervention, making it one of the closest to fully automated Level 5 technology.

The mid-size model is expected to sit below the Lucid Air sedan in price and size, targeting a broader market segment. The launch is part of Lucid's plan to expand beyond luxury sedans into higher-volume electric cars.

Lucid plans to use a combination of sensors, including cameras, radar and lidar, to enable its self-driving system. Market leader Tesla relies solely on camera-based vision technology for its driver-assistance features.

The new model is expected to compete with Tesla's best-selling Model Y and Rivian's R2 SUV.

Lucid, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, said its next generation of cars will use Nvidia's DRIVE AGX Thor chips to power their driving systems.

The EV maker also plans to use Nvidia's software tools in its factories to improve quality and speed up production.

Commercializing self-driving tech has been much harder than anticipated, with high costs, tight regulations and federal investigations forcing many, including General Motors' Cruise, to shut down.

Lucid's announcement builds on its efforts to expand its technology partnerships. Earlier this year, it began working with Uber (UBER.N) and self-driving technology firm Nuro to provide premium electric cars for ride-hailing.