Lexus RX 350h Gets New Exquisite Entry Trim, Priced Under Rs 90 Lakh

Pune:Lexus, the luxury brand of Toyota, has introduced the new entry-level Exquisite trim for the RX 350h line-up at Rs 89.99 lakh, making it more affordable to drive volumes.

Between January and November this year, the RX model recorded 12 per cent growth, reflecting the rising demand for luxury SUVs in the country.



During the same period, SUVs contributed about 40 per cent to Lexus India’s overall performance, underscoring the RX’s pivotal role in driving the brand’s momentum in this segment



The new Lexus RX 350h Exquisite trim replaces the earlier Luxury variant, which previously served as the starting point of the RX hybrid range.



The Lexus RX 350h Exquisite is Rs 8.05 lakh more affordable than the Luxury trim priced at Rs 98.04 lakh.



The RX 500h F Sport+ continues as the range-topping version of the RX lineup. There are no changes to this variant, and its price has been slashed by Rs 9 lakh to Rs 1.09 crore.



“As the luxury SUV segment continues to grow, the introduction of the new Exquisite grade allows us to offer buyers a wider range of options and features to choose from,” said Hikaru Ikeuchi, President at Lexus India.



The RX 350h Exquisite comes equipped with the same features as the Luxury trim. It has a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function, electrically reclining rear seats, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, ambient lighting, and an optional 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.



The Exquisite variant comes with a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS.



The RX 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that is paired with a hybrid system. It has a combined output of 243 BHP. The engine is mated to an eCVT, which enables the SUV to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds.



The Luxury variant has now been discontinued.