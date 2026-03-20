Lexus Prices New Luxury ES 500e at Rs 89.99 lakh

NEW DELHI: Lexus, Japanese luxury car giant, on Friday forayed into electric cars market by introducing the all-new Lexus ES 500 electric sedan priced at Rs 89.99 lakh at pan India showroom.

Imported from Japan, the Lexus 500e is powered by a dual motor setup capable of making 343 Bhp and 438Nm. It claims a 0-100kph sprint time within 5.5 seconds and gets a 75 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 580 km on a single charge.

The company is also offering an 11kW AC home charger. The company claims that using a fast 150kW DC fast charger, the battery can be topped up from 10-80 per cent in 28 minutes.

“India is an important market for us with increasing discerning buyers and we are expanding our luxury car portfolio with the all-new Lexus 500e to meet their aspirations,” Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India, told Financial Chronicle, adding that the new electric car represents “our vision for the future of luxury mobility in India”.

He said apart from the all-electric 500e, the ES will also be available in a petrol-hybrid guise (350h) this year, although prices for that will be announced later in the year.

“We are confident that the new ES will carry forward the brand’s legacy and take guest delight to a whole new level, further defining the Lexus experience,” Ikeuchi noted.

Built on the TNGA-K platform shared with the Toyota Camry, the eight generation of this Lexus ES sedan introduces an all-new design inside and out and all-new powertrain option with the EV.

The Lexus ES rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the BMW 5 Series and the Audi A6, but it holds the distinction of being the only all-electric midsize luxury sedan among the combustion-powered German rivals.

In terms of design, the new ES adopts Lexus’ updated styling language with dual L-shaped LED DRLs, while the main headlamps are positioned lower on the bumper. It rides on 21-inch alloy wheels and gets semi-flush door handles. At the rear, the sedan features a sleek connected LED light bar with illuminated Lexus lettering.

Inside, the cabin is equipped with a 12.3-inch hoodless digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other highlights include Level 2 ADAS, an electric sunroof, 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, digital IRVM, soft-close doors, and dual wireless charging pads.

The vehicle comes with a 5-year roadside assistance covering towing, taxi service and repatriation, onsite mobile charging, and towing to the nearest dealership or charging station. It also offers an 8-year/200,000 km vehicle and battery warranty, the first of its kind in the Indian luxury car market.