Kia Syros SUV crosses 20,000 plus bookings

Pune:Kia, the South Korean automaker, has surpassed the 20,000-booking milestone of its new compact SUV Syros since bookings were opened on January 3.

Kia, which introduced Kia Syros on Feb.1 priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17.80 lakh, has revealed that most of the Syros buyers have opted for the petrol variants and that the top variants accounted for 46 per cent of bookings.



The carmaker has revealed that 67 per cent of the buyers have opted for the turbo-petrol variants of the Syros, with the rest opting for diesel.



It also said 38 per cent of the buyers have opted for either the petrol-DCT or the diesel-AT variants.



Kia offers the Syros with either of these two engines: a 120hp, 172Nm, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol or a 116hp, 250Nm, 1.5-litre diesel.



A 6-speed manual transmission is standard on both units. Buyers have an option of a 7-speed DCT auto with the petrol version and a 6-speed torque converter auto with the diesel mill.



The Syros is available in five such as HTK, KTK(O), KTK+, HTX and HTX+.



“We are truly delighted by the exceptional response to the Syros in such a short period. Syros launch was a defining moment in our Kia India journey, underscoring our commitment to redefining automotive excellence,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. Vice President and National Head Sales & Marketing at Kia India.



He said the significant preference for the HTX and above trims is a testament to the discerning taste of Indian customers, who increasingly seek sophistication, advanced technology, and unparalleled comfort.



“We are confident that Syros will not only set new benchmarks for the industry but will also become a disruptor in the sub-compact SUV segment,” Brar said.