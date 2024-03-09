Kia Sells 4 Lakh Connected Cars

Pune: Kia, the South Korean car giant, known for its tech-driven mobility experience, has hit a major milestone by selling over 400,000 connected cars in the country.

The connected car variants contribute more than 44 per cent to Kia India's overall domestic sales.

The growth of Kia India’s connected car variants is impressive, boasting a 30.9 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), surpassing the global growth forecast of 18 per cent by 2032.

The Seltos takes the lead in driving Kia’s connected car sales, contributing 65 per cent to the total.

The company said customers are increasingly opting for Seltos models equipped with connected car features, making up 57 per cent of all Seltos units sold.

The Carens also reflects this trend, with 31 per cent of its customers choosing connected car variants. Even though telematics are currently available in only 7 variants of the Sonet, they still contribute a significant 21 per cent to the total Sonet sales.

“We have differentiated our brand in the market for its design and technology superiority. In today’s hyper-connected world, customers want their cars to be seamlessly integrated with their lifestyle, driving a surge in demand for technology-enabled cars. We will continue to introduce more and more connected car features to offer a safer, more connected, and enjoyable drive experience to our new-age customers,” said Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer at Kia India.

Kia has integrated advanced connected car functionalities into their vehicles, with features like Hinglish Commands, Remote Window Control, Remote Engine and AC Start, and Valet Mode becoming popular among buyers.