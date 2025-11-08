Kia India Pioneers Industry-First Plant Remote OTA Feature

New Delhi : In line with its vision of connected and intelligent mobility to enhance overall customer ownership experience, Kia India today announced the introduction of an industry-first Plant Remote Over-The-Air (OTA) feature.

The Plant Remote OTA will be available in Kia India’s latest models equipped with the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (CCNC) platform. This pioneering feature ensures that every connected Kia vehicle receives the latest software remotely before leaving the plant, offering customers an upgraded and ready-to-drive experience from the moment they take delivery.

Mr. Atul Sood, Senior VP, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “The introduction of the Plant Remote OTA feature exemplifies Kia’s dedication to driving innovation that truly enhances the customer journey. By ensuring every vehicle leaves the plant with the latest software, we are redefining the ownership experience to be more seamless, intelligent, and future-ready. This milestone reinforces our vision of connected mobility and embodies Kia’s commitment to inspiring movement by introducing cutting-edge technology and meaningful innovation”.

By minimizing the need for manual intervention or dealership visits, this initiative will enable customers to instantly access the complete suite of connected services and features upon receiving the vehicle delivery.

Leveraging Controller OTA functionality compliant with Connected Car System 2.0 (CCS 2.0), this advancement reinforces Kia India’s leadership in technology-driven mobility solutions. The Plant OTA will also be introduced across all future connected models, bridging the gap between production and delivery through timely features and security updates—further enhancing customer satisfaction and ownership experience.



