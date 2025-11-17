Kia Ownership Service Camp in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Kia India today announced the commencement of its Ownership Service Camp across South India from 15–23 November 2025, underscoring the brand’s ongoing efforts to enhance the after-sales experience and strengthen customer engagement. The 09-day initiative will be conducted across 18 Kia Authorized Workshops in Telangana and 17 Kia Authorized Workshops in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking about the initiative, Atul Sood, Senior VP, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said: “At Kia, we believe in going beyond service to deliver care. Our focus has always been on making every stage of the ownership journey more rewarding, offering complete peace of mind. This initiative continues our broader mission to nurture long-term relationships with our customers and make every Kia experience truly inspiring.”

The Ownership Service Camp offers a suite of complimentary services, benefits, and engagement activities aimed at elevating the ownership experience. Kia owners can avail:

· Complementary 36-point comprehensive vehicle health check, covering critical inspection areas such as exterior, interior, engine compartment, underbody, and on-road performance

· Exclusive offers, including 20% discount on car care services, free car evaluation, up to 10% discount on Kia Genuine Accessories, and a complimentary car top wash

The camp will also feature interactive sessions on Kia’s advanced technologies, responsible driving, and essential maintenance practices. Customers can additionally benefit from used car valuation services and attractive vehicle exchange offers.

Through such ongoing initiatives, Kia India continues to strengthen its after-sales ecosystem, ensuring a consistently premium and reassuring ownership experience for its valued customers.

The Ownership Service Camp will be conducted across 122 Kia Authorized Workshops in South India across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Puducherry. For complete details on offers, customers are advised to contact their nearest Kia dealer.