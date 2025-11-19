MG Windsor Sales Cross 50,000-Unit Milestone In Record Time

Pune : JSW MG Motor India has achieved a record milestone with the MG Windsor EV selling 50,000 units in under 400 days, making it India’s first four-wheeler electric car to reach this landmark.

The remarkable sales translate to an average of five Windsor EVs sold every hour, highlighting the model’s soaring popularity across metro and non-metro markets alike, the company said.

The Windsor EV is a Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV), best described as a combination of a large hatchback and a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV).

JSW MG Motor is India’s second biggest electric car maker, which retailed 4,549 units last month, clocking 63 per cent on year growth.

Introduced in Sept. 2024 as India’s first intelligent CUV, the MG Windsor became popular with its futuristic design, powerful performance, and compelling value proposition.

The car is priced between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 18.39 lakh at pan India showroom.

The company said the milestone reinforces strong nationwide EV acceptance and MG’s leadership in the growing four-wheeler EV segment.

“When we launched the Windsor EV, our mission was simple yet ambitious: to offer a mobility solution that is practical, stylish, and value-driven—while accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India,” Anurag Mehrotra, MD of JSW MG Motor India, said.

“The Windsor EV’s rapid success, achieving 50,000 sales in record time, marks a landmark moment in India’s EV journey,” he noted.

Last month, MG launched the Windsor EV Inspire Edition, which is limited to just 300 units. It is priced at Rs 16.65 lakh and also available with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option.

Windsor EV is available with two battery options: 38 kWh and 52.9 kWh, offering a range of up to 449 km on a single charge. It is powered by a single electric motor producing 134 BHP and 200 Nm.



