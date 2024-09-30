JLR drives in Range Rover SV Ranthambore at Rs 4.98 crores

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the Tata Motors-owned British sports luxury car maker, has introduced Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition priced at Rs 4.98 crore at pan India showroom to boost sales during the festival season.The over two-month festival season accounts for 25-30 per cent of the total annual car sales in the country.The Range Rover SV Ranthambore is based on the long wheelbase flagship SUV, the Range Rover SV and customized by the brand's bespoke SV division.The Ranthambore Edition is said to be the first ever limited edition exquisitely crafted for the growing Indian luxury car market which is likely to cross 55,000 units this year.“The Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition is the ultimate expression of Range Rover that is tailored for our discerning clients,” said Rajan Amba, Managing Director at JLR India.This curated edition illustrates the refinement and customization opportunities provided by SV Bespoke, while the limited production numbers guarantee the exclusivity that our clients expect from the Range Rover brand for such a collector's edition, he noted.Limited to only 12 units, the brand said that it will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sales of the Ranthambore Edition to the Wildlife Conservation Trust of India. Each vehicle will have the bespoke door sill plates denoting which example it is (for example 1 of 12).The SV division has used a bespoke black finish on the exterior that has a reddish finish, and contrasting Corinthian Bronze and Anthracite accents, which are said to be inspired by a tiger's stripes, on the grille, tail gate, and even on the 23" dark alloy wheels.The four-wheel drive Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which produces 400 HP and 550Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.