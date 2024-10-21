Jeep drives in Meridian face-lift at Rs 24.99 lakh

Pune: Jeep, the American iconic car brand, on Monday introduced the Meridian SUV facelift starting at Rs 24.99 lakh at pan India showroom to boost sales during the on-going festive season. The top variant Overland costs Rs 36.49 lakh.



Unlike its earlier version, the updated Meridian comes in 5-seater and 7-seater configurations, aiding the automaker to bring down the starting price by a whopping Rs 6.24 lakh.

The Meridian is now available in four trims with the fresh introduction of entry-level Longitude and Longitude Plus variants. The other variants are Limited (O) and Overland. Originally launched as a 7-seater SUV, the company has also introduced the 5-seater variant of Meridian.





The refreshed Meridian features subtle design changes. The signature 7-slot grille has been carried over. It is flanked by LED headlamps with dynamic indicators and the rear features LED taillights with satin chrome accents.

The Meridian is equipped with over 70 active and passive safety features, with more than 10 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Detection. These features are particularly focused on Indian road conditions, making it highly appealing to premium segment buyers.



Other features include connectivity features through Jeep’s Uconnect system. The vehicle offers seamless integration with Alexa Home, wireless smartphone mirroring for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more than 30 connected services. Other technological highlights include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen media system, which come with built-in navigation and wireless mirroring.

It also gets wireless charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, electrically adjustable front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

The Meridian facelift is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 168 BHP and 350 Nm of torque and is paired with either a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic transmission and optional 4-wheel drive.

It delivers a fuel efficiency of up to 16.25 kmpl, making it one of the most efficient SUVs in its category.