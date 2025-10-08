Jeep Compass Track Edition Features New Design

Pune:Jeep, the American automobile brand, on Wednesday introduced a special edition variant of the Compass, called the Track Edition, for the Indian market with a new design.

The Jeep Compass Track Edition will be available in limited numbers, and it brings a few exterior and interior cosmetic enhancements over the top-end Compass Model S trim it is based on.



"With the Compass Track Edition, we’re offering our customers an even more elevated SUV experience that reflects their individuality. Every detail has been carefully designed to create a sense of exclusivity, while staying rooted in Jeep’s DNA of capability, performance, and adventure,” noted Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India.



With a starting price of Rs 26.78 lakh and going up to Rs 30.58 lakh for the most expensive 4x4 variant, the automatic Jeep Compass Track Edition variant is tagged at Rs 28.64 lakh at the Mumbai showroom.



Bookings are already underway, and it will be available for immediate delivery.



The exterior changes to the Compass Track Edition are limited to just a new hood decal, a Track Edition badge, and new 18-inch, tech grey alloy wheels with contrasting beige highlights.



The new SUV is equipped with new Tupelo leatherette upholstery, smoke-chrome finishes on the dashboard, and contrasting beige stitching. It also gets new Tupelo vinyl accents with embossed Jeep branding and Track Edition floor mats.



Based on the Model S trim, the Compass Track Edition is fully loaded with features like a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, powered and ventilated front seats, an Alpine sound system and a panoramic sunroof.



The Compass Track Edition is powered by the same existing 2.0-litre MultiJet II Turbo Diesel engine, producing 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Customers can choose between a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission, offered with both 2WD and 4WD options. The nine-speed automatic transmission is a segment-first.