Jawa Yezdi 350 Jawa 42 FJ Features, Onroad Price

Amidst the vibrant celebrations of the ongoing festivities, the brand will commemorate the start of deliveries of the new motorcycle by handing over the keys to their passionate customers in the region. The excitement in Telangana was palpable as the owners took the first batch of deliveries of their new motorcycles.

Building on the momentum, the company has set up twelve dealerships across Telangana, including locations in Moosapet, Banjara Hills, and Malakpet. Furthermore, the brand is in the process of launching three Jawa Yezdi Cafés in Kothagudam, Gadwal, and Shadnagar. These additions will significantly expand the brand's sales and service network across the state.

"The 2024 Jawa 42 reflects our design-led approach to motorcycle engineering," said Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles. "We’ve pushed the 'price-performance' boundaries to create a perfect blend of performance, style, and precision. As pioneers of Neo-Classics in India, the 42 FJ embodies our challenger spirit and disruptive vision. Along with the ongoing festivities, we aim to bring together a community bound by their love for the open road and the spirit of adventure. This blend of tradition, shared experiences, and fresh start captures the true essence of the Jawa 42 Life series.”

The name of this motorcycle is inspired by František Janeček, the visionary founder of Jawa, which aims to deliver a bold, modern riding experience for today's motorcycling enthusiasts. With this addition to the line-up, Jawa makes big strides, blending design, power, presence, and cutting-edge technology, to set the new benchmark for the segment in 2024.

Product Highlights:

Stunning design language

The 350 Jawa 42 FJ bridges classic Jawa DNA with contemporary flair, embodying a neo-classic motorcycle. Its standout feature is the anodised, brushed aluminium fuel tank cladding - a segment first. This finish enhances the bike's appeal and allows for personalisation through various colour options and Jawa branding choices.

Complementing the tank cladding are the aluminium headlamp holder and grab handles, along with aluminium foot pegs. These elements contribute to a cohesive design that honours Jawa's heritage while embracing modern craftsmanship.

The 42 FJ's iconic curves and distinctive silhouette pay homage to its rich legacy. An off-set fuel cap adds a unique touch to the tank design. The wide, flat seat with premium stitching ensures rider comfort while maintaining style.

Modern features include an upswept exhaust, delivering the signature Jawa sound, and an all-LED lighting package. A fully digital instrument cluster and USB charging port round off the rider-focused elements, blending traditional aesthetics with current technology.

The 350 Jawa 42 FJ's design showcases the brand's commitment to craftsmanship, creating a riding experience that appeals to both classic motorcycle enthusiasts and those who appreciate contemporary features.

Formidable engine and performance

At the heart of the Jawa 42 FJ is the new cutting-edge 350 Alpha2 engine. This powerhouse delivers an impressive 29.2 PS and 29.6 Nm, engineered for unmatched acceleration, smart gear-based mapping, and a slick six-speed gearbox with A&S clutch technology. The 42 FJ is designed to offer robust performance, making it a formidable force in the neo-classic segment.

The 42 FJ is engineered on a double cradle frame for superior handling, paired with a long, 1440 mm wheelbase for enhanced highway stability and control. With a segment-leading 178 mm ground clearance, the FJ is big on go-anywhere adventures. The dual-channel ABS, combined with larger disc brakes, delivers precise stopping power, significantly enhancing rider safety and confidence. Adding to rider convenience are the premium diamond-cut alloy wheels with tubeless tires.

Exploring The 42 Life

The New 350 Jawa 42 FJ is the newest edition in the brand’s Neo-Classic line-up, joining the popular 42 and 42 Bobber, and looks poised to garner fans of its own very quickly, with this power- and feature-packed offering.

The Jawa 42 FJ is available in a range of premium colours, with prices starting from Rs. 2,02,142 (ex-showroom Telangana)

Below is the detailed pricing for all variants:

Model Variant Colour Price (Ex-showroom Telangana[AH2] ) Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Deep Black Matte Red Clad Rs 2,23,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Deep Black Matte Black Clad Rs 2,23,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Cosmo Blue Matte Rs 2,18,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Mystique Copper Rs 2,18,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Aurora Green SW Rs 2,02,142 Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel ABS, Spoke Aurora Green AW Rs 2,13,142



