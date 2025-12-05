Isuzu Motors India Announces Nationwide ‘ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp’
Customers can avail the exciting service benefits* at ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets from 08th – 13th Dec 2025.
India: In a constant endeavour to reaffirm ISUZU’s commitment to provide best service and ownership experience, Isuzu Motors India will be conducting a nation-wide ‘ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp’ for its range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country.
An initiative of ‘ISUZU Care’, the Winter camp will be organised across all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets, between 08th - 13thDecember 2025 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail special offers & benefits for their vehicles.
Customers visiting the camp will receive the following: -
- Free 37-Point Comprehensive Check-up
- 10% discount on Labour*
- 5% discount on Parts*
- 5% discount on Lubes & Fluids*
- 20% Discount on Retail RSA*
- 5% on PROCARE^
- 10% on EW^^
- Free ‘REGEN’**
Note- *Terms & Conditions Apply. **For BSVI vehicles only.
^Offer only for BSVI, S-CAB, S-CAB Z and D-MAX models. ^^ Offer only for BSVI, S-CAB, S-CAB Z and D-MAX models that are purchased after 1st Oct 2025.
Note- *Terms & Conditions Apply.
The Winter Camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of ISUZU located across India