Isuzu Motors India Announces Nationwide ‘ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp’

India: In a constant endeavour to reaffirm ISUZU’s commitment to provide best service and ownership experience, Isuzu Motors India will be conducting a nation-wide ‘ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp’ for its range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country.

An initiative of ‘ISUZU Care’, the Winter camp will be organised across all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets, between 08th - 13thDecember 2025 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail special offers & benefits for their vehicles.

Customers visiting the camp will receive the following: -

- Free 37-Point Comprehensive Check-up

- 10% discount on Labour*

- 5% discount on Parts*

- 5% discount on Lubes & Fluids*

- 20% Discount on Retail RSA*

- 5% on PROCARE^

- 10% on EW^^

- Free ‘REGEN’**

Note- *Terms & Conditions Apply. **For BSVI vehicles only.

^Offer only for BSVI, S-CAB, S-CAB Z and D-MAX models. ^^ Offer only for BSVI, S-CAB, S-CAB Z and D-MAX models that are purchased after 1st Oct 2025.

Note- *Terms & Conditions Apply.

The Winter Camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of ISUZU located across India