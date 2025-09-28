Instilling Safer Road Habits: HMSI Brings Road Safety Awareness to Vijayapura, Karnataka

Vijayapura: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has taken its road safety awareness campaign to Vijayapura, engaging students from St. Joseph’s School and Chinmayi English Medium School. With participation from over 2300 students, the initiative aimed at strengthening the culture of responsible road use through structured training and interactive learning.





The programme emphasized the importance of early education in shaping future riders and citizens. Students were introduced to practical aspects of road safety including correct helmet usage, adherence to traffic signals, pedestrian discipline and anticipation of risk in real-world situations. HMSI encouraged participants to view safety not as a regulation but a life practice that protects individuals and communities alike.



Through such campaigns, HMSI is working to address one of the pressing needs of commuting- instilling a mindset of responsibility on the road among the youth. The objective goes beyond awareness; it is about nurturing long-term behavioral change where informed choices become routine. By engaging schools and colleges, HMSI ensures that young voices carry the message further into homes and communities, creating a multiplier effect that extends well beyond the immediate participants.



Vijayapura’s engagement is a part of HMSI’s broader effort to integrate road safety education into society at multiple levels. Each activity adds strength to HMSI’s ongoing efforts to make safety education accessible, relatable and impactful, to shape a generation that places responsibility at the centre of mobility. Such ongoing initiatives serve as a reminder that thoughtful actions on the road go beyond self-protection and contribute to the safety of everyone around them.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:



In 2021, Honda announced its global vision statement for the year 2050 where it will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles. In India HMSI is working in line with this vision and the Government of India direction of reducing fatalities to half by 2030.



One critical aspect of achieving this goal is developing a positive mindset towards road safety in our children by the year 2030 and continuing to educate them thereafter. Road safety education at schools and colleges is not only to create awareness but to introduce a safety culture in young minds and transform them to be the road safety ambassadors. It empowers future generations to become responsible and significantly contribute to a safer society.

HMSI wants to be a company that Society wants to exist and is strongly focusing on spreading Road safety awareness to all sections of society with unique ideas catering to each segment from school kids to corporates and society at large.



HMSI’s set of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programs at our 10 adopted traffic training parks (TTP) across India and 6 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC) to make road safety education accessible to every part of society, and the initiative has already reached over 10 million Indians. HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through: