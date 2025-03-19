India races to be Mercedes Maybach’s top 5 markets

Pune:Mercedes-Benz, India’s biggest German luxury car maker, is looking at the Indian market as its top five global markets with growing billionaires and millionaires eying the Maybach brand.

“India has become one of the most important markets globally for the Maybach brand and India has the potential to be among our top five global markets in the coming years,” Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said on Tuesday.



“With the launch of the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 we pay tribute to our discerning customers in India,” he noted.



The Pune-based automaker introduced its sportiest Maybach ever, the SL 680 Monogram Series priced at Rs 4.2 crore at pan India showroom. It is a premium open-top 2-seater luxury vehicle, which made its global debut last year.



Lescow said the Mercedes-Maybach brand experienced 140 per cent growth in 2024, selling about 500 units to the elite in India. This surge has moved India into the top ten global markets for Maybach brand, he said.



India’s deep-rooted history with Maybach, dates back to the 19th century when Indian royalty was among the brand's first customers.



“This trend continues today, with India now playing a pivotal role in Maybach’s global growth strategy,” Lescow said.



“The Maybach brand has firmly established itself as the pinnacle of luxury and exclusivity in India, underscoring the Indian customers’ fine taste for curated design, rare craftsmanship and finest materials,” said Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO at Mercedes-Benz India.



From offering the most exquisite range of Mercedes-Maybach, to introducing India’s first-ever electric Maybach and opening of India’s first-ever ‘Maybach Lounge’, the brand’s journey in India has been extraordinary, he said.



Iyer said the ultra-luxury segment remains its constant focus, drawing outstanding response from sophisticated customers in India.

The Maybach SL 680 is powered by the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 585 HP and 800 Nm. It is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox which sends power to all four wheels via a 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

Mercedes claims that the SL 680 can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of 260 km/h.