ICICI Lombard Launches IAR Supreme: A First-of-Its-Kind All-Risk Insurance Solution

Mumbai: ICICI Lombard, India’s leading private general insurer, today announced the launch of IAR Supreme, an advanced All-Risk Insurance policy that redefines business protection through unmatched flexibility, enhanced risk assessment services, and over 120 customizable coverage options. Designed to address the evolving risk landscape, IAR Supreme is tailored for both manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, ensuring comprehensive coverage beyond traditional policies.



With businesses operating in increasingly complex environments, dynamic risk management is no longer optional—it is essential. IAR Supreme empowers enterprises with extensive coverage across core business functions, ensuring they remain resilient in the face of unforeseen disrup-tions.

IAR Supreme sets a new benchmark in the industry by offering tailored coverage across multiple sections, including Material Damage, Machinery Breakdown, and Business Interruption.. It has unique benefits like unlimited reinstatement of sum insured post claims, guarantee of renewal of the policy and assistance in risk assessment & mitigation services

Mr. Sandeep Goradia - Chief Corporate Solutions Group and International & Banca at ICICI Lombard, said, “As businesses navigate an increasingly complex risk environment, ensuring financial protection and operational continuity is paramount. 'IAR Supreme' is designed to address these challenges with customized and flexible policy coverage. This policy offers a comprehensive solution for the bespoke requirements of clients.”

Comprehensive Coverage with Unmatched Flexibility and Industry-First Features

ICICI Lombard’s IAR Supreme brings a structured and customizable policy framework, offering businesses greater control over their coverage. The policies can be customised based on the coverage requirement of the customer.

Driving Business Resilience amid India's Economic Growth

ICICI Lombard’s IAR Supreme also includes advanced support services to assist businesses in maintaining operational resilience. Clients can avail themselves of expert risk assessments to identify vulnerabilities, implement preventive measures, and ensure rapid recovery in the event of a loss. The policy's adaptable structure allows for seamless transitions from traditional tariffed IAR policies.

“A well-structured risk management strategy is critical to ensuring operational continuity, financial security, and long-term growth. IAR Supreme is not just about insurance—it is a comprehensive risk solution that allows businesses to customize their coverage, access expert risk assessments, and ensure financial stability in uncertain times,” added Sandeep Goradia.

ICICI Lombard’s IAR Supreme is designed to support businesses in mitigating emerging risks, ensuring they remain protected and agile in today’s ever-evolving economic landscape. By combining flexibility, risk intelligence, and tailored coverage, ICICI Lombard continues to lead the way in future-proofing Indian enterprises.