Honda NX500 adventure tourer launched at Rs 5.90 lakh

Pune: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter have introduced the all-new NX500 bike in the Indian market priced at Rs 5.90 lakh at the Delhi showroom to boost sales in the fiercely competitive two-wheeler market.

This imported bike now costs just Rs 5,000 more than the Benelli TRK 502X and less than the Kawasaki Versys 650 as well.

The Honda NX500 adventure tourer replaces the CB500X in the brand’s adventure line-up.



With its daily crossover design, premium technology, and lively twin-cylinder engine, the NX500 is set to redefine the riding experience of customers and celebrate the spirit of adventure on two wheels,” said Tsutsumu Otani, MD, and CEO at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

The bike features an upright front fascia with an LED headlamp and a short windscreen. It has a 5-inch digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, a backlit 4-way toggle switch, and an emergency stop signal that activates under sudden braking.

The Honda NX500 bike is powered by a 471cc parallel-twin engine, which now features a crank counterweight and balancer shaft.

The company claims these upgrades have made the engine smoother. It develops 47 BHP and 43 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper clutch.

Honda has also updated the ECU for improved acceleration.

The NX500 has a 41 mm Showa upside-down fork and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking is handled by dual 296 mm discs at the front and a single 240 mm disc at the rear.

The bike rides on lightweight wheels that are said to reduce unsprung weight by 1.5 kg, adding to an overall weight loss of 3 kg. The bike also gets switchable Honda Selectable Torque Control and dual-channel ABS.