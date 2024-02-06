Honda Motorcycle holds A Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Rajahmundry

HMSI believes that Safety of every individual is a topmost priority. To ensure that awareness on road safety reaches lakhs of citizens, it frequently conducts Road Safety Awareness Campaigns across various regions of the country. One such campaign was recently held in the city of Rajahmundry which left a lasting impact on the participants. In the grounds of Bhashyam Public School, HMSI achieved one of its milestones where it saw an active participation of more than 2100 school students and staff members. The campaign was an amalgamation of activities such as slogan writing, poster making contest, road safety quiz and article writing competition that kept the participants engaged throughout the campaign.

HMSI strongly believes that children are the future of this society and their awareness of road safety at an early stage can contribute to making the roads accident free. It frequently conducts road safety awareness programs that are interactive and engaging, catering to a wide range of age groups, from children to youth and are conducted in schools, colleges, government institutions, and non-governmental organizations.

Since inception, in the state of Andra Pradesh, HMSI has imparted education to nearly 2 lakhs adults and children, focusing on promoting responsible road usage and cultivating safe riding habits.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

In 2021, Honda globally made a vision statement for the year 2050 where it will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles. In India HMSI is working in line with this vision and the Government of India direction of reducing fatalities to half by 2030.

One critical aspect of achieving this goal is inculcating a positive mindset towards road safety in our children by the year 2030 and continuing to educate them thereafter. Road safety education at schools and Colleges is not only to create awareness but to inculcate a safety culture in young minds and turn them to be the safety ambassador. It empowers future generations to become responsible and significantly contribute to a safer society.

HMSI wants to be a company that Society wants to exist and is strongly focusing on Road safety awareness to all sections of society with unique ideas catering to each segment from school kids to Corporates and society at large.

HMSI’s set of skilled safety instructors conducts daily programs at our 10 adopted traffic training parks (TTP) across India and 6 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC) to make road safety education accessible to every part of society, and the initiative has already reached over 5.7 million Indians. HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through:

SCIENTIFICALLY DEVISED LEARNING MODULE: Honda’s skilled instructors set the foundation with theory sessions on road signs & markings, driver’s duties on road, riding gear & posture explanation and safe riding etiquettes.

1. PRACTICAL LEARNING: A special training activity on Honda’s virtual riding simulator was executed for all to experience over 100 possible dangers on road before actual riding.

2. INTERACTIVE SESSION: Participants were given danger prediction training known as Kiken Yosoku Training (KYT) which helps in enhancing rider/driver’s sensitivity to danger and ensures safe driving behaviour on roads.

3. EXISTING DRIVERS HONING RIDING SKILLS: Students & school staff members who are already existing riders tested & honed their riding skills through slow riding activities and riding on narrow planks.