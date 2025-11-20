Honda Launches Sporty New Elevate ADV Edition in Hyderabad

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) on Thursday launched the new Elevate ADV Edition, a sportier and more premium top-end variant of its popular SUV, the Honda Elevate, aimed at young and dynamic consumers. The model was unveiled in Hyderabad with upgraded styling, a refreshed cabin experience, and advanced safety technologies.

Speaking at the launch, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, HCIL, said the Elevate ADV Edition strengthens Honda’s SUV portfolio and caters to evolving customer lifestyles. “Featuring an even bolder stance, spacious cabin and added unique elements, the Honda Elevate ADV is the perfect companion for our customers’ distinct journeys,” he said. He added that Telangana remains a key market for Honda with strong demand for models like the City, Elevate and Amaze.

The Elevate ADV Edition features significant exterior enhancements, including a glossy black Alpha-Bold Plus front grille with orange accents, black roof rails, blacked-out ORVMs and mouldings, ADV emblems, orange fog lamp garnish, and black alloy wheels with orange detailing. Additional highlights include a rear bumper skid garnish, ADV lettering decals, and a blacked-out C-pillar for dual-tone variants.

Inside, the SUV sports a bold black cabin with vibrant orange stitching across the seats, door trims and gear knob. The seats feature embossed ADV logos, while an all-new ADV Terrain Pattern Backlit Illuminated Instrument Panel Garnish adds a modern, immersive feel. The ADV Edition is available in Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic in both single-tone and dual-tone options.

Powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine, the Elevate ADV comes with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed CVT with paddle shifters. The model retains the Elevate’s spacious interior, large cargo area and high ground clearance.

On the safety front, the ADV Edition is equipped with Honda Sensing ADAS features, including Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Road Departure Mitigation. It also has six airbags, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Multi-Angle Rearview Camera and Honda Connect connected-car features with a 5-year free subscription.

The Elevate ADV Edition comes with a standard 3-year unlimited kilometre warranty, with options to extend up to 7 years and Anytime Warranty up to 10 years.

Effective Ex-Showroom Prices (Hyderabad):

Single Tone: MT – Rs 15,29,000; CVT – Rs 16,46,800

Dual Tone: MT – Rs 15,49,000; CVT – Rs 16,66,800

(Prices include the ADV Edition Pack; additional accessories such as the 360° Surround Vision Camera are available at extra cost.)

Honda Cars India Ltd., established in 1995, continues to strengthen its presence in the premium passenger vehicle market with advanced engineering, a strong dealership network, and trusted pre-owned car services under Honda Auto Terrace.