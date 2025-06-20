Honda Launches New City Sport In India

Hyderabad: Honda Cars India launched the New City Sport today, bringing a bold new edge to its popular mid-size sedan Honda City.

The City Sport offers sporty exterior styling with black accents, premium all black interiors with contrasting red highlights, and ambient lighting offering an exclusive driving experience.

The City Sport will be available as a new grade in City line-up in limited units. It will be offered in CVT (automatic transmission) in 3 colour options: Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

Key Highlights

Exterior

Honda City Sport comes with a sporty Black Grille, complemented by a Sporty Black Trunk Lip Spoiler, Glossy Black Shark Fin Antenna and an Exclusive Sport emblem. The silhouette is further enhanced by Multi-Spoke Sporty Grey Alloy Wheels and Black ORVMs (Outside Rear-View Mirrors).

Interior

The interior opens to an Immersive and Sporty Black Cabin featuring Premium Leather Black Seats and Plush soft door inserts with Contrasting Red Stitch pattern on seats, door inserts and steering wheel. The dark theme further extends to the Black Roof Lining & Pillars. A vibrant touch of dynamism is added with the Sporty Dark Red Dash Garnish and Glossy Black AC vents underscoring its sporty character and meticulous detailing. A 7-Colour Rhythmic Ambient Light is placed intricately to match the aesthetic of the sporty cabin.

Drive

The City Sport is powered by Honda’s refined 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine [E20 compliant] coupled with CVT and Paddle Shift delivering 121PS Power, 145NM torque and 18.4 km/l fuel mileage. It also offers Honda SENSING (ADAS).





Price

Honda City Sport CVT: Rs 14,88,900 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)