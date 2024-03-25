Honda launches made-in-India Elevate now in Japan under WR-V badge

Pune: After launching the Elevate SUV in the Indian market in September last year, the Japanese automaker Honda Cars has now introduced the same made-in-India model in its home country, Japan, under the WR-V nameplate.

It is the first time in the history of the brand that Honda Cars India will be exporting a model from India to Japan.

“Launch of the 'Made-in-India' Elevate as Honda WR-V in Japan is a proud moment for all of us. This reaffirms our manufacturing potential and growing importance of Honda Cars India in Honda’s global business strategies,” said Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India.

The all-new Honda Elevate has been very well appreciated in the Indian market becoming the key pillar of business, he pointed out.

“We are confident that we will be able to replicate this success and satisfy our global customers with the best quality and craftsmanship,” Tsumura said.

Notably, the Elevate, a rival to popular Hyundai Creta, has also surpassed the 30,000-unit sales milestone in India in the past six months.

The Honda Elevate made its global debut in September last year and the midsize SUV was first launched in the Indian market.

The Elevate is available with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 119 BHP and 145 Nm. It is mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT.

Besides Japan, Honda also exports vehicles manufactured in India to left-hand-drive markets in Turkey, Mexico and the Middle East as right-hand-drive markets like Nepal, Bhutan, South Africa and SADC countries.