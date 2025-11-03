Honda Brings New Elevate Adv Edition for Rugged Lifestyle at Rs 15.29 Lakh

Pune: Honda Cars on Monday introduced a special edition of the Elevate midsize SUV called the ADV Edition to target new customers.

This new flagship edition in its Elevate SUV line-up is targeted at new buyers with active lifestyles.

The enhanced design elements, advanced safety features, and distinctive styling come with the price of Rs 15.29 lakh at pan India showroom.

The new ADV Edition adds a performance-oriented variant to the existing line-up, following market trends toward sportier SUV variants.

The special-edition SUV caters to customers looking for a rugged version of the Elevate.

“With the introduction of the Elevate ADV Edition as the top trim, we aim to offer more choices to customers with different preferences,” said Kunal Behl, vice president, marketing and sales at Honda Cars India.

He said this new model features an even bolder and sharper design, blending style with Honda’s trusted quality and refinement, making it the perfect companion for every journey.

The Elevate stands out with a glossy black alpha-bold plus front grille, black surround, and a hood decal featuring bold orange highlights-together delivering a commanding road presence.

Enhancing this visual identity are blacked-out elements, including roof rails, ORVMs, upper grille moulding, door and window mouldings, shark fin antenna, and door handles, all contributing to its assertive exterior.

The Elevate ADV Edition is powered by the same standard engine, featuring a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine producing 121hp and 145 Nm of torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission.

Honda Cars India operates a manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan, and maintains a sales and distribution network across India.