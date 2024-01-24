Hero beefs up premium space with new Mavrick 440, Xtreme 125R

: Hero MotoCorp, India’s biggest motorcycle maker, on Tuesday strengthened its mid-size and premium portfolio by launching two new products called the Maverick 440, its flagship motorcycle and the Xtreme 125R.While the automaker did not announce the price of the Mavrick 440, the Xtreme 125R starts at Rs 95,000 at the Delhi showroom.The company also announced that it intends to introduce three new electric two-wheelers within the next year in an effort to speed up its electrification journey.The Mavrick is Hero MotoCorp's flagship motorcycle. The roadster, based on Harley-Davidson’s X440 platform, the first co-developed model with Harley-Davidson that will be sold under Hero’s brand. The model comes in three variants.Mavrick's price and booking will be announced in February with delivery expected to start from April.In 2020, Hero MotoCorp partnered with US-based Harley-Davidson for a distribution and licensing agreement to co-develop and sell premium motorcycles in India.To give a sense of pricing of Mavrick 440, the Harley Davidson X440, manufactured at Hero MotoCorp's Garden Factory at Neemrana in Rajasthan was priced at Rs 2.80 lakh.The Xtreme 125R, a premium product in the 125cc segment, comes in two variants at a starting price of Rs 95,000 and an average mileage of 66 kmpl, which the company claims to be the best in class. The delivery will begin on February 20.“We are now changing gears. Speed, scale, synergy and simplify are the mantras for the ride into tomorrow,” said Niranjan Gupta, CEO at Hero MotoCorp.He said in FY25, the company would launch electric scooters in the mid-price segment and in the economy segment to extend its Vida range.