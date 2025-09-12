Hyderabad Joins MG’s Top Four Luxury Markets

When MG Motor India unveiled MG Select in Hyderabad, it wasn’t just another showroom launch. It was the introduction of a concept that looks beyond selling cars and focuses on curating experiences. As Milind Shah, Head of MG Select, puts it, “You are what you select.”

MG Select is designed for individuals who seek more than just mobility. It is for those who value meaningful experiences, innovation, and distinction. “The products themselves are unlike anything available in the country right now,” says Shah. “Take the MG Cyberstar and the MG M9 Presidential Limousine—both are pure electric, future-ready, and set new benchmarks in design and luxury.”

An Art Gallery for Automobiles

When you step into MG Select, the first impression is striking. The space doesn’t feel like a conventional showroom. Minimalist walls, open layouts, and local art pieces come together to create an ambience inspired by an art gallery. “The idea is to bring a unique concept in automotive,” explains Shah. “It’s more experience-driven than sales-driven. We want our guests to feel at home.”

That emphasis on hospitality is deeply rooted in the Indian ethos of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Visitors are welcomed not as customers but as guests. They are offered a curated selection of teas in collaboration with Satcha Tea—from green and white teas to a comforting masala chai—alongside premium coffee. MG Select also collaborates with lifestyle brands like Jaipur Watch Company and Callaway, adding a touch of luxury beyond automobiles. The partnership is specifically between MG and Callaway Apparel, not the golf equipment company, and is being promoted in India through MG Select.

Hyderabad’s Place in the MG Journey

This Hyderabad facility is the 13th MG Select experience centre in India and the largest in South India. While cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi saw earlier launches, Hyderabad was worth the wait. “It took time to develop this fresh ground of a facility,” Shah explains. “But Hyderabad is one of the most important markets for us. From a luxury point of view, it is at par with Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.”

The city’s rise as a tech hub makes it a natural fit for MG Select’s new-age approach. “When we started MG in Hyderabad, it was the first to achieve the initial 1,000 cars milestone,” recalls Shah. “People here are enthusiastic about automobiles—whether cars or motorcycles. And they are looking for future-ready solutions. Hyderabad will soon be at par with Delhi and Mumbai, if not ahead.”

Defining New-Age Luxury

For Shah, MG Select is not just about luxury—it’s about redefining what luxury means for today’s customer. “Luxury is evolving,” he says. “Traditionally, it was about legacy brands and badge value. But the new-age audience looks for innovation, sustainability, and experiences. With MG Select, we are offering that balance of future tech and distinct lifestyle experiences.”

At present, MG Select is showcasing two all-electric models. But the vision is broader. “Our focus is on new energy vehicles,” Shah affirms. “Right now, EVs have the largest potential. But if fuel cells or plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) become the need of the hour, we will bring them too. The idea is to stay future-ready.”

And MG has the numbers to back this strategy. “EVs contribute nearly 80% of our monthly sales,” Shah shares. “Between Comet, ZS EV, and Windsor, we are seeing consistent growth. Windsor, in fact, has been the number one-selling EV in the country for 10 consecutive months.”

The Impact of GST

The recent GST reduction in the automobile sector has also given a positive push. Shah calls it “a gift from the Prime Minister during the festive season.” He adds, “From nearly 50%, the tax has come down to 40%. This is going to boost luxury car sales and encourage people who were waiting for the right moment to buy. With Navratri, Diwali, and Dussehra ahead, the timing couldn’t have been better.”

Looking Ahead

As MG Select takes root in India, the brand is already thinking ahead. “Last year, we introduced ‘Battery as a Service’ as an innovative solution to boost EV adoption,” Shah notes. “We will continue to bring new products, new tech solutions, and new experiences.”

For now, the focus is on consolidating MG Select’s presence in its key markets—Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad—before adding more models to its exclusive portfolio. “Hyderabad is already among our top four markets,” Shah says. “The response shows that India is ready for this new definition of luxury.”

MG Select is not just about cars. It’s about lifestyle, community, and a future built on sustainability and innovation. Or as Shah describes it best: “It’s about creating a space where people don’t just buy cars, but experience what their lifestyle of luxury can be.”