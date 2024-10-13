First Drive: New Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is practical, fun to drive

After introducing a successful Maybach EQS SUV, the ultra-luxurious EV, German luxury car maker has now launched the EQS SUV 580 4Matic to woo the luxury electric market.This flagship Mercedes electric SUV is priced at Rs 1.41 crore because it is locally manufactured at its Chakan factory in Pune. This is also the first ever EQS SUV to be manufactured outside the USA, packing the best of technology, luxury and space.The EQS SUV 580 is big, better suited to Indian roads and driving conditions with its bigger wheels, chunky tyres, and a higher ground clearance. The SUV is loaded with tech, plush interior, huge amount of torque, and acclaimed range of 800km per charge.We took it for a long spin to find out what the Mercedes EQS SUV is really like practically on our highways and city roads.Once you step in, you spot the 56-inch Hyperscreen, a signature feature in high-end EQ models. The black glass panel, stretching from pillar-to-pillar houses three separate screens with great digital displays, functionality and aesthetics alike. The infotainment screen’s graphics are easy to operate. The adjustable driver’s seat and the ‘hot stone’ massage are a delight. The head-up display is brilliant with virtual, high-resolution images in full colour projected on the windscreen. The SUV has enough tech features such as the wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fabulous 15-speaker Burmester 3D sound system, and a suite of safety kit that includes 9 airbags and Level 2 ADAS, the 360-degree camera and the air purifier. It has also got enough storage space, especially in the centre console area. The glove box is also big. It has got twin sunroofs, multi-zone climate control, individual entertainment screens, ambient lighting, and a handheld device to control all the functions remotely. In fact, the 7-inch tablet can be removed from the cradle to control comfort functions or surf the internet. The rear occupants also get wireless over-ear headphones with noise-cancelling tech. Although the SUV is a seven-seater, the third-row seating is best suited for short trips because even though there is a fair amount of space, the seats themselves are small and comparatively set lower.Overall, the design of the EQS 580 SUV is attractive and functional. This is a 5.1-metre-long SUV, riding on massive 21-inch alloy wheels and the 10-spoke alloy wheel design and giving it a real road presence as we experienced when many people staring with delight as we drove in the city. The blanked-off grille which is finished in gloss black with small, precision-cut three-pointed stars scattered across the surface, makes it attractive. The grille is bigger and the SUV gets three LED Daytime Running Light elements instead of two. The sides of the vehicle are smooth and uncluttered with flush door handles. The illuminated metallic side step, stretching under the doors is eye-catching, in a way pointing to the ultra-long 3,210mm wheelbase. The rear, with a complex LED light design and a chrome bumper insert, makes it attractive.This SUV has a fully electric AWD drivetrain consisting of two motors – one each on the front and rear axles for a combined output of 544 BHP and 858Nm of torque. Under the cabin floor, there is a 122kWh battery pack that allows the EQS to hit 100kmph from a standstill in a claimed 4.7 seconds. You press the start button, and shift into D and the car starts moving forward smoothly. With the amount of torque available, the EQS is delightfully responsive and ready to roll on. Driving this big SUV is effortless irrespective of your speed whether on the city roads or highway. The drive modes come with varied rates of urgency for throttle response and power output and amongst Eco, Comfort, and Sport, the EQS feels at home in Comfort mode providing more than enough power at your disposal and the throttle response is mellow. The air suspension is absorbent, providing a comfortable drive on poorly paved roads and also across big speed bumps. Interestingly, despite its size, the car is incredibly reactive and easy to maneuver thanks to the rear-axle steering with 10-degree steering angle adjustment. A good point of the SUV body style is that with its much-improved ground clearance, the vehicle did not scrape the bottom when we went over some speed breakers. The EQS SUV is an all-rounder and it is fun to drive, and also comfortable being driven around in it. Although the ARAI claimed range for the EQS SUV is 809km on a single charge, we could not test it. But with this vehicle, the range anxiety will not crop up.The Mercedes EQS is an exciting, posh SUV with stylish design, loads of features and very comfortable inside. Overall, its 5+2 seating and claimed range sets it apart from its competitors in India, making you think twice of the other electric cars even though EQS is priced at Rs 1.41 crore.