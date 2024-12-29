First Drive: All new Honda Amaze is a family car

Japanese car giant Honda has comprehensively refreshed its bestselling model Amaze to beat rivals in the fiercely price conscious world’s third biggest automobile market.

In fact, the third generation Amaze, the compact sedan, has come in the market just in time to challenge the all-new Maruti Dzire (Rs 6.79 to Rs 10.14 lakh), which not only boasts an updated powertrain and features but also the five-star Global NCAP safety rating. With stylish sharper looks inside and out, the Amaze, which has retained its predecessor's powertrain, is equipped with a camera-based ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite to strengthen safe driving. Honda has not gone for the Global NCAP safety rating. The Honda Amaze is available in three variants such as V, VX and ZX. With a price tag of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh, we took the all-new Amaze for a spin on the picturesque Goan both narrow and highway roads to check it out first hand. The Exterior







One look at the all-new Amaze and you notice Honda’s global design language. The front view has strong hints of the Elevate, especially in the design of the LED daytime running lamps with integrated turn indicators, the squared off LED headlamps, and the large honeycomb pattern on the grille. The flat bumper with the pronounced enclosure for the LED fog lamps too seems similar to the Elevate. The car sits on the 15-inch alloy wheels, which has got a dual-tone finish but the 16-inch wheels would have enhanced its look.

At the rear, it has got the new tail-lamps and a redesigned bumper. Some premium touches include the chrome door handles and the shark fin antenna. Overall, the car has got a pleasant look with attractive touches to give it road presence. The Interior The Amaze has got a minimalist dashboard layout, providing the 8-inch touchscreen, which although functional, is small by any standards. The dual-tone black and beige cabin colour scheme elevates the appeal. The overall design is nice. The seats are draped in beige fabric which tends to soil easily. The steering is shared with the Honda Elevate and the City but it does not get leather wrapping. Getting in and out of the car is easy. Honda has increased the width of the Amaze which has translated into cabin space. The headroom and legroom are ample even for tall people. The seats have a good amount of side bolstering and lumbar support as well (not adjustable). Though the front passengers do not get an armrest as standard, Honda offers it as an accessory. All the door pockets hold a 1-litre bottle and some other knick-knacks. It has also got two cupholders in the centre console and a mobile holder/wireless charging pad. The glovebox is fairly sized as well. In the backseat, only the left-side passenger gets a seatback pocket. The rear passengers also get cupholders in the centre armrest. This car has got a boot space of 416 litres, which is spacious compared to the other cars in the segment. The Drive Experience







The Honda Amaze is powered by the same familiar 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated iVTEC petrol engine. It sends power to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, and develops 89bhp and 110Nm. Honda is the first automaker in the segment to offer an automatic version even in the base V variant. The claimed fuel efficiency for the MT is 18.65 kmpl and that for the CVT, is 19.46 kmpl, which we have not yet tested. A CNG version, fitted at the dealer level, will also be introduced soon.