First Batch of Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV Sold Out at Rs 432 Crore

Pune: For Mercedes Benz, the German luxury car maker, the cracker Diwali, the great festival that opens purse strings, has already started and how.

On the first day on Tuesday, when the Pune-based automaker introduced the all-new imported Mercedes-AMG G 63, a performance car, with a starting price of Rs 3.60 crore, it sold 120 units. That is a whopping Rs 432 crore sales business.

In fact, with the increased appetite for luxury items, the rich and famous are lapping up pricey luxury vehicles tagged above Rs 2 crore even as the mass market faces a sales slump.

With the first batch of over 120 units of the imported AMG G 63 sold out before arrival in India, bookings are now underway for the second allotment of the performance SUV which are due to arrive in India in Q3 2025.

The G 63 marks Mercedes’ 13th launch for the Indian market in 2024 with one more car from its Top-End Vehicle or TEV range comprising models such as the G-Class, S-Class and Maybach models due to arrive before the close of the year.

"There is a huge appetite for iconic luxury cars in the Indian market and Top-end vehicles remain our constant focus, as the segment continues to draw an outstanding response from discerning customers,” Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO at Mercedes-Benz India told Financial Chronicle.

“We already have customers eagerly waiting for close to a year for this iconic vehicle,” he said, pointing to the brisk sales of this iconic off-road SUV.

Iyer said with the launch of the AMG G 63, we blend the “legendary G-Class heritage with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled luxury”, adding that Mercedes-AMG is synonymous with performance, precision, and extraordinary craftsmanship.

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 which is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The engine produces 577 BHP and 850 Nm of torque, with the mild-hybrid system providing an additional boost of 22 BHP.

The engine is mated to a 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a 4-wheel drive system.

Mercedes claims the G 63 can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 240 km/h. The SUV comes with 22-inch wheels, launch control and optional AMG Active Ride Control.