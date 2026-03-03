Escorts Kubota Launches New ‘South Special’ Paddy Tractor Series

Faridabad: Escorts Kubota Limited, the agri-machinery and construction equipment major, announced the launch of Powertrac Shaurya, a new ‘South Special’ paddy tractor series comprising five variants across the 39 HP to 52 HP category range. The launch marks the first time the Powertrac brand is introducing a dedicated paddy and wetland-focused series developed specifically for the paddy-growing regions of Southern India, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, strengthening the company’s presence in a key mechanization segment.

Escorts Kubota operates three tractor brands in India — Kubota, Farmtrac and Powertrac — catering to premium, entry-premium and value segments respectively. Powertrac Brand represents the company’s value and mass segment offering across multiple agricultural applications.

Developed for paddy cultivation, the Shaurya series is engineered for reliable operations in wetland and waterlogged field conditions. It incorporates cassette-type sealing across critical aggregates to help prevent water and mud ingress during operations and features a sharp turning radius of 3.1 metres to support manoeuvrability in small and medium-sized field conditions. The tractors are equipped with a fully constant mesh gearbox with 8 forward and 2 reverse gears and offer Sensi-1 hydraulic lift in the 1600–2000 kg range, depending on the variant. An independent PTO lever with double clutch configuration enables controlled implement operations and supports advanced applications such as baler usage. PTO speed options include dual PTO offering 540/1000 and reverse PTO, supporting diversified paddy applications. A perforated elevated platform for paddy use and protected wiring harness routing inside the fender channel are integrated to support operations in wetland environments and long working hours. The Shaurya series models are also equipped with an adjustable slider seat with anti-slippery pads.

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Nanda, Chairman and Managing Director said, “Southern India is central to Escorts Kubota’s next phase of growth, and we are strengthening our presence through focused, high-quality, application-led products. The launch of Shaurya is in line with these objectives as we deepen our presence in paddy markets and expand our regional footprint.”

Akira Kato, Deputy Managing Director said, “Our product development begins with field conditions rather than standard platforms. Shaurya has been engineered specifically for paddy and wetland operations in Southern markets to deliver reliability in demanding applications.”

Bharat Madan, Whole-time Director and CFO said, “This introduction strengthens our participation in the paddy segment in Southern markets and improves the regional composition of our tractor portfolio. Focused expansion in such application-driven segments is important to maintaining portfolio strength across cycles.”

Neeraj Mehra, Chief Officer – Tractor Business Division added, “Powertrac Shaurya is designed specifically for wetland farming. Its maneuverability, sealing protection and versatile PTO configurations are aligned with the operational requirements of paddy growers across Southern markets.”

The Powertrac Shaurya series will be available across authorised Powertrac dealerships in Southern India.