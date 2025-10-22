Diwali Lights up Car Sales Past 1 Lakh Units

PUNE: The Diwali season roared with auspicious Dhanteras falling on two days, revving up festival season buying spree with record-breaking sales and deliveries, driving past 100,000 cars within just 24 hours.

This milestone, according to industry honchos, translates into an estimated Rs 8,000–Rs 8,500 crore (over $1 billion) in turnover, underscoring the combined force of festive optimism, GST 2.0–driven affordability, and strong consumer confidence.

All auto majors, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Hyundai reported record sales this Dhanteras, driven by Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0 rate cut and increasing affordability.

Maruti Suzuki delivered 51,000 cars during the first day of the Diwali festival season this year, which is about 25 per cent more than last year. In 2024, Maruti had sold 41,000 cars on the day of Dhanteras.

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has achieved a landmark milestone of retailing over 1 lakh cars and SUVs, from Navratri to Diwali period year-on-year growth of 33 per cent.

“From Navratri to Diwali, we have achieved a landmark milestone with over 1 lakh vehicle deliveries, reflecting a robust 33 per cent growth compared to the same period last year,” said Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger.

“Our EV portfolio too has shown strong traction, with over 10,000 EVs retailed during this period, marking a 37 per cent growth,” he noted.

“We believe this performance sets the tone for the rest of the fiscal year, especially as we gear up for exciting new launches this year, complemented by sustained customer enthusiasm,” said Chandra also, President of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Sales of luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi also posted strong growth, indicating that demand was buoyant across all price segments.

During the 9-day Navratri festival, Mercedes-Benz sold more than 2,500 vehicles, averaging one car every six minutes. “Between September 22 and 30, there was a huge rally in demand. Every day we sold about 270 cars, nearly 10 to 12 every hour, with an average price of Rs 1 crore per car,” said Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India.

“This festival season we have created a record sale and this momentum will continue,” said CS Vigneshwar, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.