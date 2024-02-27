Dirt Bike Race in Bengaluru: Toyota Hilux Sparks Thrill in Indian Supercross Racing League

Toyota has a robust international motorsports legacy of over six decades, engaging in prestigious events like the World Rally Championship, Dakar Rally, and World Endurance Championship. The partnership with ISRL reflects Toyota's broader motorsport efforts in India, connecting with enthusiasts and providing exceptional racing experiences. Celebrated for its exceptional off-roading strengths, the Hilux took centre stage at three strategic locations within the event areas. The opening ceremony of the dirt bike race witnessed the entry of Toyota Hilux loaded with dirt bikes, showcasing its unique, dynamic 4X4 capabilities on the supercross tracks, delivering immense joy to the onlookers at the stadium. Aimed to enhance the thrill of the spectators at the ISRL, Toyota Hilux exhibited breathtaking off-roading performances, navigating the intricately designed rough tracks adorned with various obstacles including articulation, side-inclines to steep hill ascents and descents.

Bengaluru: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) proudly continues its exciting partnership with the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), showcasing the iconic Hilux being its official vehicle partner. The ISRL marks the world's first franchise-based supercross league in India, and TKM’s collaboration through the iconic Hilux has created unforgettable experiences, captivating audiences, and setting new standards for motorsports and automobile enthusiasts across the country. Following the first and second rounds held in Pune (Jan 2024) and Ahmedabad (Feb 2024) respectively, the ISRL concluded its third leg at Open Ground (Airport Road), Chikkajala in Bengaluru on February 25 th , 2024, transcending the conventional boundaries of racing, embarking on a mission to redefine motorsports in India. This final round received overwhelming response with participation of over 7000+ fans, highlighting the growing popularity and significance of off-roading engagements in India.

This off-road, high-octane supercross racing took place on a constructed dirt track consisting of steep jumps, rocky trails and gravel-pinging tail slides, featuring renowned riders from both India and the global arena. Adding to the whole racing excitement, Toyota Hilux, a perfect vehicle partner equipped with exceptional 4x4 drive, demonstrated a spectacular show for the thrill-seekers and further served the needs of teams and officials during ISRL’s dirt bike race. The race event witnessed the gracious presence of Veer Patel, Eeshan Lokhande and Aashwin Lokhande, Co-founders and Directors of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League and other key dignitaries.

CEAT Indian Superbike Racing League (ISRL) featured six teams, each with 8 riders navigating the challenging off-road setups, showcasing their international calibre by completing 10 laps and earning high points over the competitors in their respective categories. ISRL presented a diverse lineup of customized bikes from renowned international brands like Kawasaki, Honda, and KTM, spanning 85cc to 450cc, including the junior’s category. Notable team owners, including BB Racing, BigRock Motorsports, Reise Motorsports, Mohite’s Racing Team, Gujarat TrailBlazers, and SG Speed Racers, participated. Team Bigrock Motorsports, emerged as the champion team of the season, receiving trophies from Mr. Gautam BS. Vice President – FMSCI and Mr. Sujithkumar BS - FIM Delegate. The event drew a substantial audience, including off-roading enthusiasts, passionate motorsport fans from both biking and car racing spheres, and even Hilux customers. With nearly 80% of the racers hailing from international backgrounds, the ISRL season showcased its global allure and positions India as a pivotal hub in the supercross world. Beyond being a sporting spectacle, this dirt bike racing represents a cultural movement that prioritizes community involvement and recreation, nurtures talent, and develop dirt bike champions.

Speaking on TKM’s partnership with ISRL, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Vice President - Sales-Service-Used Car Business of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor brings unparalleled experience for motorsport enthusiasts and forging lasting connections with our valued customers through dynamic partnerships and off-roading initiatives. Our association with motorsports globally has a rich history, and we are excited to extend our support to the Indian Supercross Racing League as their official vehicle partner with Toyota Hilux. With its extraordinary off-roading capabilities, Hilux staged an adrenaline-packed performance for the viewers of ISRL, not only limiting to creating dirt tracks and mobilising bikes, but also creating unforgettable moments with its delightful acts during the racing event.

As a part of Toyota's product offering, Hilux, not only fulfils the needs of customers seeking an exceptional lifestyle utility vehicle for off-roading adventures but is also well-suited for everyday city use. Its versatility makes it the perfect choice for various purposes, including campervan, farming, defence, mining, construction, rescue van, and more." he added.

Sharing his views about the official vehicle partnership with Toyota, Mr. Veer Patel, Director & Co-Founder – Indian Supercross Racing League, said, “The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League transcends mere racing; it embarks on a transformative journey to reshape the very essence of motorsports in India. Having the Toyota Hilux as our Official Vehicle Partner has elevated the Indian Supercross Racing League to new heights. The Hilux's spectacular performance on the challenging dirt tracks have set new standards in Indian supercross racing.

We eagerly anticipate continuing this thrilling partnership, delivering more exhilarating races in the future. The seamless movement of our dirt bikes facilitated by the Hilux and its impressive 4X4 demonstrations has created a high-energy racing spectacle, building momentum among passionate dirt bike fans. With Toyota's support, we are thrilled to provide a world-class experience to our audience and skilled racers. The successful culmination of our three-round dirt bike races has captivated the hearts of viewers across the country.”

Last year, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the 'Great 4X4 Expedition,' providing 4X4 enthusiasts in India, including owners of various SUV brands, with a unique off-roading experience. Zonal drives across South, East, West, and North regions offered distinctive adventures for the vibrant 4X4 community. This year, TKM plans to extend the expedition to the northeastern region. In addition to this, TKM's collaboration with the supercross is a key part of the company's growing motorsport initiatives. TKM eagerly anticipates future partnerships with ISRL, pledging to maintain its dedication to providing memorable racing experiences, engaging audiences, and establishing new benchmarks for motorsports enthusiasts in the nation.