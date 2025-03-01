Curvv.ev Makes History

Kanyakumari: TATA.ev, India’s largest 4-wheeler EV manufacturer and the pioneer of India’s EV evolution, today recorded the fastest EV drive from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in only 76 hours and 35 minutes (over 19 hours less than the incumbent record holder, the erstwhile Nexon EV MAX) led by India’s very own SUV coupe, the Curvv.ev. In addition to covering the fastest 3,800 km across the length of India, the Curvv.ev successfully set 20 national records.

Completing this remarkable journey, the Curvv.ev only took 16 charging stops, with the average time to charge coming down from 28 hours to 17 hours, not only demonstrating advancements in battery technology, but also showcasing India’s widespread public charging network, majority of which now supports faster charging speeds along highways.

Having received a ceremonial flag off in Srinagar byChief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Mr. Omar Abdullah, the Curvv.ev started its journey at 4:00 AM on 25th February, 2025. The flagship from TATA.ev navigated through varying weather conditions, a multitude of terrains, and India’s public charging network to reach Kanyakumari at 8:35 AM on 28th February, 2025, where it was received by Thiru. Vijay Vasanth, Member of Parliament, Kanyakumari.

Speaking about this exciting expedition, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “We embarked on this exciting non-stop journey to showcase just how effortless, efficient, and comfortable long intercity drives can be with an EV. With plans to cover approximately 1,200 km each day, the Curvv.ev underpinned by the innovative acti.ev pure EV architecture and 55 kWh battery, made this endurance challenge smooth and fatigue-free for the occupants. With public charging infrastructure having grown to over 18,000 charging points, every district in the 10 States and Union Territories the Curvv.ev passed was electrified with fast-chargers. In addition to this, the Curvv.ev also benefited from the convenience of rapidly growing high-speed charging network and smooth highways. This remarkable feat proves that a Tata EV can successfully complete a journey of this magnitude on par with an ICE-powered vehicle, eliminating concerns about range anxiety or charging infrastructure while maximizing comfort and cost efficiency on long road trips. The fact that we were able to eclipse our own record by 19 hours reflects the maturity of EV technology and its ecosystem. We are confident this brilliant showcase by the Curvv.ev will only increase confidence amongst potential customers to adopt zero emission mobility by purchasing an EV, while instilling pride amongst EV owners.”

Electrifying progress in India’s EV story

India’s charging infrastructure has drastically improved since the last record run. For the Nexon.ev in 2023, the most optimal route while counting in charging infrastructure was 4,004 km. With this record run, the distance reduced to 3,823 km for the Curvv.ev as it had to take lesser deviations in the optimal route to discover a charger. The increased number of chargers has helped bridge the gap in the optimal travel distance between an ICE and EV, making long-distance journeys nearly as efficient for EVs. With 18,000 chargers currently, India’s charging infrastructure has improved by 227% compared to the drive in 2023, notably with the inclusion of faster high-powered 60 – 120 kW chargers. 85% of national highways across India have a fast charger every 50km. The driving experience is further enhanced by the iRA.ev app’s charge point aggregator, which maps over 12,000 charging points and offers tailored vehicle insights along with efficient route planning. Additionally, long journeys have become more predictable thanks to the .ev Verified Charger program, which rates each charger based on reliable charging, the availability of basic amenities, and accessible locations. The TATA.ev Unified RFID card increased convenience by not depending on the internet to access separate applications from various CPOs to initiate charging in the EV.

The Curvv.ev's successful K2K run further reinforces TATA.ev’s commitment to advancing India’s EV ecosystem by providing cutting-edge technology and enhanced range. India’s first SUV Coupe is available at the nearest Tata Motors dealer or the TATA.ev store starting at Rs17.49 lakh.

