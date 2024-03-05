Chinese BYD Seal Launched in India at Rs 41 Lakh

Pune: BYD, the Chinese automaker, on Tuesday introduced the imported Seal electric sedan priced at Rs 41 lakh for the entry-level Dynamic variant, Rs 45.55 lakh for the Premium variant and Rs 53 lakh for the top-end Performance AWD variant.

The Seal is the third electric model in India after the all new BYD e6 MPV and Atto 3, the five-seater electric SUV.

BYD has started wooing buyers for the Seal for a token amount of Rs 1.25 lakh, and those who book before March 31, will get a free installation of a home charger, a 3kW portable charging box and 6 years roadside assistance, among other services.

The BYD Seal competes with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 on the Indian roads.

The Seal is sold in two battery options – 61.44kWh and 82.56kWh, with a claimed range of up to 510 km and 650 km, respectively. While the former pack helps the motor to produce 201bhp and 310Nm of torque, the latter belts out 308bhp and 360Nm of torque sending power to the rear wheels. Notably, the sporty Performance variant churns out 523bhp and 670Nm of torque and provides 580km range.

The Seal looks futuristic, similar to the Tesla Model 3. The Seal sports double-U floating LED headlamps and arrow-shaped inserts on the front bumper. The profile is dominated by the chiseled sloping roofline and the electronic hidden flush door handles. At the rear, you get an LED bar running across the length of the bonnet flanked by LED taillamps and a black diffuser. It rides on 19-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The Seal is packed with features such as an advanced intelligent cockpit with a first-in-segment rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, 10.2-inch full LCD driver’s display, electrically adjustable AC vents, electric tailgate, and rain-sensing wipers. It also comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, two wireless phone chargers, powered and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and an ADAS safety suite.

“With BYD being a global champion in the EPV segment and the positive response from Indian audiences reaffirms our commitment in expanding our dealerships across India, ensuring that more consumers can experience the unparalleled driving experience offered by BYD Seal,” said Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business at BYD India.