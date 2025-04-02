Car Maruti Suzuki WagonR tops passenger vehicle sales for 4 years in a row

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) proudly announces the WagonR as India’s highest selling car in Financial Year 24-25, with 1,98,451 units sold during the year. With 33.7 lakh happy customers, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR also holds onto its crown as India’s highest-selling car for 4 years in a row. Continuing its reign as India’s bestselling car, the WagonR reinforces its endearing appeal as a trusted, spacious, feature-packed and fuel-efficient hatchback that continues to capture the hearts of millions across the country.









Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “WagonR’s sustained leadership in the Indian automotive market underscores strong customer trust and an unmatched value proposition over 25 years. Our focus on innovation and customer-centricity has ensured that the WagonR remains a top choice for Indian families. In fact, 1 in every 4 WagonR customers returns to repurchase India’s highest-selling car, a reflection of its widespread appeal and the confidence our customers place in the brand.”









He further added, “Hatchbacks are an integral pillar of India's automobile industry. The WagonR's consistent leadership, securing its position as the highest-selling vehicle for four consecutive years, underscores the significance of this segment in driving long-term industry growth. Looking ahead, this segment will continue to be a cornerstone in spreading the joy of mobility to every Indian household."









The WagonR continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of customers, offering a comprehensive choice of two advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine options—1.2L and 1.0L. The choice of manual and Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmissions provide flexibility to suit diverse driving preferences. Further strengthening its leadership in green mobility, the WagonR S-CNG remains a top-selling CNG model, delivering superior performance and excellent fuel-efficiency.









Built on Maruti Suzuki’s 5th generation HEARTECT platform, the WagonR ensures enhanced safety with high tensile steel construction and a host of active safety features including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Electronic Stability Program®^ (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist.









The WagonR indulges customers with a host of premium features such as a 17.78cm SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™#, steering-mounted audio controls with voice control functionality, inviting dual-tone interiors and more.









With a wide range of powertrain and variant options, the WagonR continues to offer a unique appeal in its segment, giving customers greater choice to suit their requirements perfectly. With cumulative sales exceeding 33,73,884 units, WagonR has been the go-to choice for those seeking the joy of mobility.







