Bridgestone launches premium Turanza 6i tyres for Indian roads

Bridgestone, the Japanese tyre maker, has launched the new generation range of premium passenger car radial (PCR) tyres in the Indian market.The Turanza 6i Enliten tyres, specifically developed for Indian roads, provides premium comfort ride experience, with superior fuel efficiency and wear life.With advanced technology, the Turanza 6i Enliten tyres are available in 36 SKUs with sizes ranging from 14-inches all the way up to 20-inches, catering to premium hatchback, compact SUV, mid-size SUV, and sedan buyers.Manufactured in Indore and Pune, Turanza 6i range gets polymer filler interventions that enable longer life, uses high silica content to reduce friction and improve fuel efficiency.The company has doubled its daily production capacity to 30,000 tyres, owing to the growing demand from the Indian market.The Turanza 6i Enliten is developed using Bridgestone’s ‘Enliten’ technology, which is claimed to be a base technology for its product design, and enables the company to customise its products for different consumer segments.“Our latest product is a premium offering, and by leveraging our Enliten technology, we have enhanced the overall product performance based on individual customer segments to create customer delight,” said Hiroshi Yoshizane, managing director at Bridgestone India.Bridgestone has focused on enhancing the tyre performance across three key parameters such as long life, fuel efficiency and comfort while producing the latest Turanza 6i range, which it says will appeal to the comfort-seeking car buyers in India.