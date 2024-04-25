BMW i5 electric sedan launched at Rs 1.20 crore

The EV features a wider blanked-out kidney grille which has an illuminated ring around it. The car gets adaptive LED headlamps with twin boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, a sporty body kit with M-specific design elements, 20-inch M light alloy wheels with red brake calipers and an M rear spoiler.

The imported electric sedan slots between the BMW i4 (Rs 72.5 lakh) and BMW i7 (Rs 2.03 crore-2.5 crore) in BMW India's line-up.

The top-end variant BMW i5 M60 xDrive is based on the eighth generation of the 5 Series.

Pune : BMW, India’s second biggest German luxury car maker, on Thursday introduced the first-ever BMW i5 electric sedan, featuring advanced design elements and performance priced at Rs 1.20 crore.

The electric sedan is equipped with a free-standing dual display, integrating a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system and an M leather steering wheel.

“With the first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive, you can expect nothing short of a completely electrifying experience,” said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

It brings together the legacy of eight generations of the sportiest executive sedan – the ‘5’, adrenaline laden performance of ‘M’ and the sustainability of ‘i’.

“As the sixth electric offering from BMW Group India, the BMW i5 M60 xDrive will further reinforce our leadership in the Indian luxury electric mobility segment,” Pawah noted.

The BMW i5 M60 xDrive is powered by two electric motors that generate 593 BHP and a peak torque of 795 Nm torque, accelerating the car from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. The car uses an 83.9 kWh battery with a range of 516 km on a single charge (WLTP cycle).

The new vehicle is equipped with ADAS, offering features like cruise control, attentiveness assistant, parking assist professional with remote parking via smartphone and reversing assistant.

The optional drive assist professional adds features like distance control with stop & go function, steering and lane control assistant. Adaptive suspension is offered as standard, while adaptive M suspension professional with active roll stabilization is an option.

BMW offers a 2-year/unlimited kilometre warranty as standard with the i5, but its battery has an 8-year/1.6 lakh km warranty.