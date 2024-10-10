BMW Group, Tata Technologies form JV to drive automotive software

Pune: BMW Group and Tata Technologies have established a new 50:50 joint venture (JV) called BMW TechWorks India to foster innovation in automotive software technology, including software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and business IT.



The JV will initially start with 100 employees at three locations in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai, and scale to over 1,000 employees by the end of next year.





The JV aims to build scalable software solutions for upcoming BMW Group vehicles.

BMW TechWorks India complements BMW Group’s global strategy by engineering seamless, scalable software solutions for next-gen vehicles and delivering enhanced digital experiences.



Tata Technologies will provide its expertise in product development, from conceptualization to engineering, to support software projects for BMW's mobility solutions and utilize India's talent pool.

BMW TechWorks India will focus on driving digital innovation for BMW Group's Business IT, accelerating the transformation of its global production network.

“We are establishing a world-class software hub that will play a critical role in the BMW Group’s automotive software and business IT strategy,” said Aditya Khera, CEO at BMW TechWorks India.

“By combining the BMW Group’s and Tata Technologies’ leadership in software-defined vehicles and product engineering excellence, we are poised for innovation and growth, offering India’s top talent the opportunity to shape the future of the BMW Group’s mobility solutions,” he added.