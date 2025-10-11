BMW Eyes Record 2025 Sales with Double-Digit Growth Driven by EV Demand

BMW Group India, the country’s second-largest German luxury carmaker, is eyeing robust double-digit growth this year, driven by rising demand across its portfolio, including electric models, according to its President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar.

“At present, we already have 2,000 confirmed bookings in hand, and without supply constraints, we would have done exceedingly well,” Brar told Financial Chronicle in an interview.

After four consecutive years of strong growth, BMW is on track for a fifth successful year in India. “We are the only ones registering growth in Q1, Q2, and Q3 while other German luxury brands have seen a decline,” he said.

During the nine-day Navratri festival period, BMW sold 1,730 cars, and Brar expects the momentum to continue through Deepavali.

Luxury car prices dropped by about 6 per cent following a GST cut effective from September 22, coinciding with the start of Navratri. “The GST rate reduction has boosted market sentiment, arriving at the perfect time when customers were ready to buy,” Brar said.

BMW aims to close 2025 with record sales of 17,000 to 18,000 units, compared to 15,721 units sold last year — an 11 per cent annual increase.

The company also leads the Indian electric vehicle (EV) luxury segment. Between January and September, BMW sold over 2,500 EVs, marking a 246 per cent growth year-on-year. The iX1 compact SUV remains the top-selling electric model, followed by the i7 luxury sedan.

With EV demand accelerating, BMW plans to raise the share of electric cars in its total sales from 21 per cent currently to 30 per cent by 2027, well ahead of the government’s 2030 goal set by NITI Aayog.

BMW India reported its best-ever nine-month performance, achieving 13 per cent year-on-year growth to 11,978 units between Q1 and Q3 2025. Q3 alone saw a 21 per cent jump to 4,204 units, marking the company’s highest quarterly growth to date.