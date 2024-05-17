BMW drives in X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition at Rs 74.90 lakh

Pune: BMW, India’s second biggest German luxury car maker, has introduced a special edition of the X3 to boost sales in the fiercely competitive luxury car market in the country.

The new BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition, which rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Audi Q5, is priced at Rs 74.90 lakh at the Delhi showroom.

The Shadow Edition gets blacked-out exterior elements, and subtle updates to the upholstery.

Customers can also customize their X3 with the Black Edition Package, which includes an M Performance rear spoiler, M Side Strip in Frozen Black & M side logo in high-gloss black.

On the interior, the special edition X3 gets Sports Seats, an M leather steering wheel, Vernasca leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and a Welcome Light Carpet.The SUV is also equipped with a 3-zone automatic climate control system, a head-up display and ambient lighting with six settings.

The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 190 HP and 400 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with an 8-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive 4-wheel drive system.The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 213 km/h.