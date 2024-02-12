BMW Drives in Bulletproof 7 Series Protection

Pune: BMW, the German luxury car maker, on Monday introduced the new bullet and bomb-proof armoured luxury sedan, the BMW 7 Series Protection in the Indian market.

This limousine is meant to transport those who need the highest level of protection, like the heads of nations, prime ministers, foreign dignitaries, CEOs, MDs, and directors of multi-billion-dollar corporations.

This BMW armoured car rivals the Mercedes-Benz Guard.

BMW also offers the X5 Protection VR6 as an escort vehicle (for bodyguards) and is looking to expand its Protection portfolio in India.

The sixth generation BMW 7 Series Protection made its debut at the IAA Mobility Show 2023 in Munich, Germany last year, along with the electric i7 Protection.

Because each version is customized for the buyer, the company has not specified its price but it will be far, far pricier than the standard 7 Series which costs Rs 1.70 crore.

Significantly, the new 7 Series Protection meets the VR9 protection standards, featuring a specialised self-supporting body structure made from armour steel, additional armour for the underbody, and armoured glass. The armour allows the car to protect its passengers from attacks with firearms, explosives, and drones. The 7 Series Protection also has its fuel tank made with special casing and seats to prevent being hit by a bullet.

Other protection features include run-flat tyres, specially made by Michelin which allow the car to be driven 30 km at 80 km/h without losing air pressure, rear-wheel steering, fresh-air supply system, fire extinguisher with both automatic and manual discharge, flashing light, radio transceivers and flag poles.

“For over 45 years, BMW has set the standard in the design and development of armoured vehicles. The new BMW 7 Series Protection is a new kind of protection vehicle that meets the highest standards of ballistic protection and individual requirements,” said Vikram Pawah, President, of BMW Group India.

Apart from the protective features, the BMW 7 Series Protection also gets an illuminated front grille, crystal headlights, Bowers & Wilkins diamond surround sound system, and heated and ventilated seats for the rear occupants.

The armoured sedan also comes with motorised assistance for the doors, considering each of them weighs 200 kg, and electrically operated sunblinds among plenty of other features.

The BMW 7 Series Protection is powered by a 4.4-litre 8-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine with mild-hybrid technology.

The powertrain produces 524 BHP and 750 Nm of torque, allowing the car to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 210 km/h; despite its heavy weight.