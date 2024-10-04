BMW Brings M4 CS at Rs 1.89 Crore

New Delhi: BMW, German luxury car maker, on Friday introduced the BMW M4 CS, positioned above the M4 Competition, priced at Rs 1.89 crore at pan India showroom.



The BMW M4 CS is a more of a track-focused version of the M4. It is differentiated from the M4 Competition by the yellow LED DRLs inspired by BMW’s GT race cars, bronze wheels and a different kidney grille.

The M4 CS gets dual screens, featuring a 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.9-inch digital instrument cluster with M-specific graphics, a 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara, M Carbon bucket seats, M seat belts and M4 CS door sills.

The M4 CS is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo 6-cylinder engine that produces 543 BHP and 650 Nm. The vehicle accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds.