BMW bets big on electric vehicles, to expand market

New Delhi: BMW, India’s second biggest German luxury car maker, is expanding its electric luxury portfolio as it bets big on its growth potential in the competitive electric vehicle market in the country.





On Wednesday it introduced two electric products such as Mini Countryman EV priced at Rs 54.90 lakh and BMW CE 04 electric scooter priced at Rs 14.90 lakh targeting successful business men and women and young professionals.

BMW also launched a new Mini Cooper S priced at Rs 44.90 lakh and the new tech-loaded Long-wheelbase BMW 5 Series sedan priced at 72.90 lakhs. All prices at the Delhi showroom.



The delivery of all the new vehicles will kickstart from September this year.



“We are the market leader in luxury electric cars in India with dominant 50 per cent market share and we want to grow this market aggressively,”





Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India told Financial Chronicle.

He said the demand for electric vehicles was on the rise and he wanted to expand this market with more product launches in the pipeline. “We clearly see a growth momentum with the luxury electric cars and electric two-wheelers in India and its penetration in the country is happening gradually but surely,” Pawah noted.



At present BMW has the most diverse electric portfolio in the luxury segment with a total of six electric cars and one scooter. These are BMW i4, i5, i7, iX and iX1, all-electric Mini Countryman and BMW Motorrad CE 04 scooter.



“We have seen electric vehicles sales growing in the country with the kilometer range run being mitigated,” Pawah explained, pointing out that customers were charging their BMW cars just four to five times a week while using them for the city commute.