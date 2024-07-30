Bajaj’s Freedom 125 CNG bike to be sold in 77 towns by 77th Independence Day.

Pune: Bajaj Auto, the motorcycle maker, on Tuesday said it will be rolling out its new Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle in 77 towns before August 15, to mark the 77th year of Independence.



This rapid, large-scale expansion comes after overwhelming customer response and sales inquiries within a few weeks of the launch of Bajaj Freedom 125.





Launched on July 5, the bike received more than 30,000 inquiries within the first week of its introduction.

The Pune-based automaker delivered the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike to its first customer in Pune on July 16.



The Bajaj Freedom 125 gets a 124.58cc engine, which develops 9.5PS of maximum power and 9.7Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.



Bajaj claims that its advanced safety features include an integrated CNG tank within a trellis frame, providing over 200 km on 2 kg of CNG, and a 2-litre petrol tank extending the total range to 330 km.



The bikes variants are NG04 Drum at Rs 95,000, NG04 Drum LED Rs 1.05 lakh and NG04 Disc LED is Rs 1.10 lakh.



A switch on the left side of the handlebar allows the rider to transition to petrol mode and back to CNG mode.