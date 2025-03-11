Bajaj Auto rolls out 3W brand Bajaj GoGo

Pune: Bajaj Auto, maker of two and three-wheelers, on Tuesday introduced a game changing electric three-wheeler brand called Bajaj GoGo.

The first batch of 51 units of Bajaj GoGo rickshaws were delivered and it also received 200 bookings in the city of Nawabs Lucknow.

“UP is the country's largest EV market, hence, Lucknow provides the ideal backdrop for GoGo's launch, ushering the future of urban mobility to the nation's heart,” Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Bajaj has also confirmed that cargo versions of GoGo will follow in the coming months.

“The launch of the all-electric Bajaj GoGo range of three-wheelers will set new benchmarks for this segment,” Samardeep Subandh, President, Intra City Business Unit, Bajaj Auto, said.

He said UP is India's biggest electric three-wheeler market, and hence, is a natural launchpad for the Bajaj GoGo.

The tech-loaded GoGo rickshaw comes in three variants. It starts at Rs 3.26 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs 3.83 lakh.

With a driving range of 251 km on a single charge, the GoGo series is equipped with first-in-segment features such as an auto hazard warning system and anti-roll detection, amongst others. The new auto comes with a 5-year battery warranty.

The company said the 'GoGo' name has been inspired by the affectionate connection of drivers with their three-wheelers and how customers worldwide popularly call three-wheelers colloquially.

Customers can also pay an extra amount of Rs 3,200, and get some advanced features such as anti-theft alert, hill hold assist, and park assist functions.