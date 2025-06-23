Audi Q7 Signature Edition Priced at Rs 99.81 Lakh

Pune: Audi, the German luxury car maker, on Monday introduced a new special edition of its flagship SUV called the Audi Q7 Signature Edition with a starting price of Rs 99.81 lakh at pan Indian showroom.

Based on the top-spec Technology trim of the Q7, this limited-edition model gets a couple of accessories with subtle cosmetic exterior and interior tweaks.

“The Audi Q7 continues to set benchmarks in India's luxury SUV segment, representing the synthesis of commanding performance and uncompromising luxury,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

The Q7 Signature Edition comes equipped with several new features.

These include puddle lamps with Audi rings logo projection, 20-inch alloy wheels with dynamic wheel hub caps, a metallic key cover, stainless steel pedals, and Audi Dashcam with Audi universal Traffic recorder.

The company said the special edition also comes with an Espresso Mobile coffee system.

Other features include Audi Virtual Cockpit, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a wireless charger, 4-zone automatic climate control, adaptive windscreen wipers, a 360-degree camera, Lane Departure Warning system, 8 airbags and ESP.

The Q7 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system that produces 335 BHP and 500 Nm. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.

Audi claims the new Q7 accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.

The SUV also features adaptive air suspension and comes with Audi drive select with 7 driving modes, including an off-road mode.

The Audi Q7 Signature Edition is available in five colours: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey.