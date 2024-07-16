Audi Q5 Bold Edition launched at Rs 72.30 lakh

Pune: Audi, the German luxury car maker, on Monday introduced a new special edition version of the Q5 SUV called the ‘Bold Edition’ priced at Rs 72.30 lakh and will be available in limited numbers.





“Customers today want exclusivity and with this special, Bold Edition, they get a perfect blend of customization and features. The Audi Q5 has always been amongst our best-seller models and we are confident that this new Bold Edition will only attract more buyers and brand fans,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

The Audi Q5 Bold Edition features a high-gloss black grille with black emblems, window surrounds, ORVMs, and roof rails.



The SUV rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and is available in five colour options: Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Mythos Black, District Green, and Manhattan Gray.



Inside, the Q5 Bold Edition comes with Atlas Beige and Okapi Brown upholstery with Piano Black inlays. The SUV is equipped with LED headlamps, LED taillights, a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone automatic climate control, Park Assist with a 360-degree camera, power front seats with memory function for the driver’s seat, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and a 19-speaker B&O sound system.



The Q5 Bold Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 265 HP and 370 Nm of torque.



The new SUV accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds with a top speed of 240 km/h.



The car has all-wheel drive and comes with 6 driving modes: Comfort, Dynamic, Individual, Efficiency, Auto and Off-Road.