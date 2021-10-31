Business Autos 31 Oct 2021 High taxes hampering ...
Business, Autos

High taxes hampering growth of luxury car segment in India: Audi

PTI
Published Oct 31, 2021, 11:38 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2021, 11:38 am IST
Luxury car volumes account for less than 2 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle sales annually
Luxury vehicles currently attract the top GST slab of 28 per cent. (Photo: Audi)
 Luxury vehicles currently attract the top GST slab of 28 per cent. (Photo: Audi)

New Delhi: A high taxation regime is restricting growth of the luxury car segment in India and the government should look at lowering the levies in order to help the sector grow, according to German automaker Audi.

Luxury car volumes account for less than 2 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle sales annually and the sector has been more or less at the same level for the past decade.

 

"We haven't been able to utilise our capacities here to the fullest primarily because the luxury segment hasn't grown in the country.

"While the volume segments have been growing all these years, the luxury segment went up to 40,000 units a year and stayed in that range and this year we can end up even lower than that," Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI in an interaction.

Hefty taxes have ensured that the segment has remained in the slow lane over the years.

"The luxury segment has remained less than 2 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle vertical. I think the major request we have for the government is to reduce the duties. Apart from 28 per cent GST, which in any case is high, we also have cess on top of it," Dhillon stated.

 

Besides, there is high registration cost in some of the states and the rising fuel price also adds to the total cost of ownership, he added.

"So if this cess part is taken off and also if the registration costs are kept reasonable and same across the country, it will help the segment," he noted.

Luxury vehicles currently attract the top GST slab of 28 per cent with an additional cess of 20 per cent on sedans and 22 per cent on SUVs, taking the total tax incidence to up to 50 per cent.

"Our request is to standardise the taxation structure because our customers are very well travelled and they know that the same models which we are selling here at higher cost are much more affordable in other countries. We are one of the countries where the taxation is the highest," Dhillon noted.

 

He further said, "It is duty on duty, kind of layering of taxes...it is quite challenging and some kind of support is required."

He noted that high vehicle costs demotivate customers from upgrading to the luxury segment.

"India is a young country and people have aspirations... lots of young people would like to own luxury goods...people are willing to buy more, spend more, policymakers need to think about them...if more luxury items are sold, the government would eventually also get more tax," Dhillon stated.

There is a need to change the mindset that makes people believe that luxury is a bad thing, he added.

 

"It is not bad if someone has done hard work in life and risen to a position. He or she needs to be respected for that," Dhillon said.

Asked about the EV segment, he noted that Audi India needs to have a positive business case in order to impress upon the global headquarters to roll out fresh investments for local manufacturing of electric cars in the country.

The company, which has already introduced five imported electric vehicles in India, needs to have some kind of volumes in the country to show its headquarters that the market is ready for environment friendly mobility solutions and thus ready for fresh investments, Dhillon said.

 

He noted that the company has already invested heavily in India to create a large capacity of internal combustion engine cars which remains underutilsed due challenging market conditions. So in order to make electric cars in India, the automaker needs a positive business case, Dhillon said.

"To have this positive business scenario, we need to have a certain volume plan for at least 5 -10 years. To reach there, we need to have a certain threshold of volume even in the imported cars.

"Once we know that these cars are well accepted in the market, we can go to the headquarters to tell them that we need to now produce locally," he noted.

 

The company can build a sustainable sales volume with imported cars to start with if the taxation on such units is reduced and after that get into local manufacturing, Dhillon said.

"Even if we get a window of 3-5 years of lower import duties, it can help us bring down the cost of imported cars. With lower pricing, we will be able to sell more and even the government would benefit from it as more sales would mean more tax revenue," he added.

At present, cars imported as completely built units (CBUs) attract customs duty ranging from 60 per cent to 100 per cent, depending on engine size and cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value less or above USD 40,000.

 

Counting on the positives, Dhillon noted that lower GST rate of 5 per cent and help given by some state governments in terms of registration costs were some of the factors which were beneficial for the electric car segment.

He noted that the company headquarters needs to see some returns before committing any further investments in India.

Audi has already introduced eight models this year in the country and is now gearing up to launch the new Q5 SUV in November.

...
Tags: luxury cars, cess on luxury cars
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 109.34 a litre and Rs 115.15 per litre in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 4th straight day; petrol crosses Rs 120 mark in MP

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. (PTI Photo)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth consecutive day

The modernization project comprises the setting up of a new crude unit, RUF facilities, revamp of motor spirit (MS) and diesel hydro-treating (DHT) block to produce BS-VI grade MS and HSD, augmentation of utility systems, integrated effluent treatment system, offsite facilities and a captive power plant along with grid connectivity and associated facilities. — Representational image/DC

HPCL Visakh Refinery modernization in full swing

IRCTC on Thursday said that the Ministry of Railways has asked it to share 50 per cent of its revenue earned as convenience fee from bookings on its website with the national transporter.

Railway Min withdraws decision on sharing IRCTC convenience fee; shares recover loss



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Autos

Vehicle sales drop 41% in September

Maruti Suzuki, the car market leader, had slashed production by 60 per cent in September followed by cuts from Hyundai, Nissan, M&M and MG Motor. — PTI file photo

Tyre-makers seek duty-free import of rubber over shortage

The tyre industry has sought duty-free imports of rubber. (Representational image: AFP)

Car-makers line up new models for festival sales

The new Honda Amaze will be offered in three variants, which include E, S, VX trims. (Representational Image: PTI)

Ford to shut down both its manufacturing plants in India, sell only imported vehicles

Ford has been struggling for years to make a mark in India's automotive market. (Photo: PTI/File)

Auto dealers see shortage of popular models this season

Fada first raised the demand-supply mismatch in January ’21 due to shortage of semi-conductors in a few brands. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->