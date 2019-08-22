Business Autos 22 Aug 2019 Kia Seltos launched ...
Kia Seltos launched at Rs 9.69 lakh: Here’s all you need to know

CARDEKHO
Published Aug 22, 2019, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 1:34 pm IST
The Seltos will be available with BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines along with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine.
Kia launched the Seltos SUV in India on Thursday with the price range from Rs 10 lakh to 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

It gets first-in-class features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch head-up display, three drive modes, ambient lighting, smart air purifier, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and more.

Seltos

The compact SUV will be sold in two variant trims - Tech Line and GT Line - which are further divided into four variants each. 

Where the GT Line gets GTE, GTK, GTX and GTX+ variants, the Tech Line includes HTE, HTK, HTX and the HTX+ variants. Here the GTX+ is the top of the line variant of the Seltos lineup. 

Seltos

Kia was not planning to offer the option of a DCT automatic with the GTX+ variant that comes with all the bells and whistles earlier. However, the carmaker has now confirmed that the top-spec GTX+ will come with the DCT automatic as well. This means people planning to buy the 1.4-litre turbo petrol with the 7-DCT won’t have to miss out on the additional features that the GTX+ variant gets over the GTX variant.

Over the GTX, the GTX+ variants gets features such as a Bose sound system, 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, blind view monitor (display camera feed from side cameras to the 7-inch MID when turn indicators are switched on), electric sunroof, ventilated seats and an 8-way adjustable driver’s seat. 

Seltos

The Seltos’ GT lineup is a petrol-only trim, powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine that makes 140PS of power and 252Nm of peak torque. The turbo petrol unit is the fastest in the Seltos’ lineup as it can go from 0-100kmph in 9.7 seconds. The 1.4-litre Seltos has a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.5kmpl with the DCT and 16.1kmpl with the 6-speed manual gearbox.

