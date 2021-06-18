Hyundai Alcazar launched in India: Check price, features and more

Hyundai Alcazar launched in India: Its a big day for Hyundai India as they launched the all-new premium six/seven-seater SUV – Alcazar today. The new SUV has been launched to commemorate 25 years of Hyundai Motors in India. Starting at introductory (ex-showroom) price of Rs 16.30 lakh, Hyundai Alcazar is the first three row SUV launched by Hyundai in the market. It will be available with a petrol and diesel engine option. Hyundai Alcazar can be compared against Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus in this segment and is currently available only in India.

Hyundai Alcazar is the fifth SUV launched by Hyundai in India after Venue, Creta, Tucson and Kona EV.

Watch As The Event Unfolded -



Hyundai Alcazar Variants and Colour Options:

Alcazar has been is available in three broad variants - Prestige, Platinum and Signature. It will come with 6 single tone and 2 dual tone colour options. Single-tone colour options are Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Titan Grey and Typhoon Silver. Dual-tone colour options include Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof and Polar White with Phantom Black roof.

Hyundai Alcazar Standard Safety Features included -

Hyundai Alcazar comes with a long list of standard safety features:

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Control (ESC with VSM)

Rear Disc Brakes

Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)

Dual Airbags

Rear Parking Sensors

Rear Parking Camera with Steering Adaptive Parking Guidelines

Automatic Headlamps

Rear Defogger

Child Seat Anchor (ISOFIX)

Type Pressure Monitoring System (Highline)

How to book Hyundai Alcazar?

Books for Alcazar was opened by Hyundai last week for those who wished to get their hands on this new SUV as soon as possible for a token amount of Rs 25,000. One can also log online at Hyundai's digital sales platform to book the SUV or visit authorized dealers anywhere across the country.